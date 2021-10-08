- Report: Miami Heat announce big change to starting lineup for Thursday’s game vs. Houston Rockets
Report: Miami Heat announce big change to starting lineup for Thursday’s game vs. Houston Rockets
- Updated: October 7, 2021
In their preseason game against the Houston Rockets tonight, the Miami Heat will be going with a starting lineup that may be similar to what they employ during the regular season.
The real Heat to start tonight: Adebayo, Tucker, Robinson, Lowry, Butler (at least as just provided by Rockets PR). Looking sort of like a dress rehearsal (and tomorrow in San Antonio, not so much).
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 8, 2021
Jimmy Butler did not play in Miami’s first preseason game on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Heat still blew out Atlanta 125-99 as Tyler Herro got white-hot.
Kyle Lowry had a solid outing on Monday. Heat fans are surely hoping to get another preview of what he will bring to the squad once the real games commence.
After tonight, the Heat will stay on the road and face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. They will then return to Miami to host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.
