- Report: Kyle Lowry out Monday for Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls
- Report: Chicago Bulls to be without 5 players for important showdown vs. Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro on Bam Adebayo after his dominant performance vs. San Antonio Spurs: ‘Obviously he’s a generational talent’
- Miami Heat release injury report for Saturday night’s contest vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Report: Miami Heat home games to no longer have mask mandate
- LeBron James recalls how he was inspired to use platform with Miami Heat to talk about Trayvon Martin
- LeBron James sends major love to the Miami Heat and several team legends
- New York Knicks include some key names on injury report ahead of game vs. Miami Heat
- Report: Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris both traveling to New York with Miami Heat
- Bam Adebayo breaks down why it’s ‘not a bad thing’ that the Miami Heat constantly get called for technical fouls
Report: Kyle Lowry out Monday for Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls
- Updated: February 28, 2022
The Miami Heat will be without the services of veteran guard Kyle Lowry for their Monday night home game against the Chicago Bulls.
Heat say Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) has been ruled out of tonight's game vs the Bulls.
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 28, 2022
The 35-year-old Lowry, who the Heat acquired during the offseason, will be absent again due to personal reasons. A personal matter also caused Lowry to miss some time earlier this season.
Lowry missed nine straight games from Jan. 17 to Feb. 1, and the Heat were able to win five of those nine contests. Since his return on Feb. 3, the team has won eight of its last nine matchups.
In the Heat’s most recent game, Lowry contributed a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists. In addition, he racked up three rebounds and a steal in what turned out to be a four-point win.
Monday’s matchup against the Bulls is an important one, with the Heat currently holding a one-game advantage over Chicago for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
So far this season, the Heat have won both of their contests against the Bulls. On Nov. 27, they traveled to Chicago and came away with a 107-104 victory, which was followed by a 118-92 home win over the Bulls on Dec. 11.
The Bulls will have their own hardships for Monday’s game, with several players set to miss the contest.
It’s unclear if Monday night’s game will be the only one that Lowry misses. The Heat have an important week coming up and could certainly use Lowry’s services.
On Wednesday evening, the Heat will face on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. That clash will be followed by a Thursday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login