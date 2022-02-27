Report: Chicago Bulls to be without 5 players for important showdown vs. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are scheduled to face the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

The clash between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference will likely have many viewers. However, the Heat could have a bit of an advantage, as Chicago will reportedly be without five players.

Bulls injury report for Monday at Heat:

Lonzo Ball, Out, Left Knee

Alex Caruso, Out, Right Wrist

Patrick Williams, Out, Left Wrist

Nikola Vucevic, Probable, Left Ankle

Tyler Cook, Out, G League – Two-Way

Marko Simonovic, Out, G League – Assignment — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 27, 2022

Second-year forward Patrick Williams has been out since late October after undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left wrist. Contrary to earlier reports that he would miss the rest of the season, it seems that Williams could be back on the court by the middle of March.

Starting point guard Lonzo Ball has not played since late January, as he is nursing a left knee injury. He had been playing solidly for the team prior to his injury, averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.1 3-pointers per game this season.

Alex Caruso has provided the Bulls with some quality minutes throughout the 2021-22 campaign. He is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Caruso sustained a fractured right wrist in late January against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nikola Vucevic, who is listed as probable for the contest, has been an anchor for the Bulls this season, averaging a double-double and giving the team a solid presence in its frontcourt.

Even so, Miami will certainly look to defeat the Bulls at home to extend its three-game winning streak and lead atop the conference. The Heat, who currently stand at 40-21, will face a couple of other contenders from the East next week after the Chicago match.