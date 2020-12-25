On Thursday, it was reported that Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler was questionable for the highly anticipated Christmas Day matchup versus the New Orlean Pelicans.

Early on Friday morning, it was revealed that the star veteran would indeed be good to go for the game.

Butler is in the infancy of his second season in South Florida. Despite that, he is already the unquestioned leader of the squad.

Part of that is thanks to his alpha mentality. Of course, another large reason why he’s the clear leader is because he helped lead Miami to the NBA Finals last season.

This season, Butler will look to help his squad get over the hump and win the title.

Getting a win on Friday against a young and talented Pelicans team would be a great way to push towards that goal.