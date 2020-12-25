- Report: Jimmy Butler’s status unveiled for Christmas Day game vs. Pelicans
- Report: Jimmy Butler in danger of missing Christmas Day game vs. Pelicans
- Andre Iguodala praises Tyler Herro’s defense: ‘He can do a lot of great things on the defensive end’
- Avery Bradley explains how Erik Spoelstra has unlocked Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
- Report: Miami Heat announce new starting 5 for season opener vs. Orlando Magic
- Avery Bradley identifies similarities he sees between 2019-20 Lakers and current Heat
- Miami Heat insider offers definitive reason why team pulled out of James Harden trade talks
- Charles Barkley says Miami Heat have ‘no chance’ of making Eastern Conference Finals
- Report: Miami Heat pulling out of James Harden trade talks considered ‘blow’ to Rockets leverage
- Bam Adebayo on his max extension: ‘Just because I got money doesn’t mean that I got complacent’
Report: Jimmy Butler’s status unveiled for Christmas Day game vs. Pelicans
- Updated: December 25, 2020
On Thursday, it was reported that Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler was questionable for the highly anticipated Christmas Day matchup versus the New Orlean Pelicans.
Early on Friday morning, it was revealed that the star veteran would indeed be good to go for the game.
Jimmy Butler will play today.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 25, 2020
Butler is in the infancy of his second season in South Florida. Despite that, he is already the unquestioned leader of the squad.
Part of that is thanks to his alpha mentality. Of course, another large reason why he’s the clear leader is because he helped lead Miami to the NBA Finals last season.
This season, Butler will look to help his squad get over the hump and win the title.
Getting a win on Friday against a young and talented Pelicans team would be a great way to push towards that goal.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login