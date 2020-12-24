- Report: Jimmy Butler in danger of missing Christmas Day game vs. Pelicans
- Andre Iguodala praises Tyler Herro’s defense: ‘He can do a lot of great things on the defensive end’
- Avery Bradley explains how Erik Spoelstra has unlocked Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
- Report: Miami Heat announce new starting 5 for season opener vs. Orlando Magic
- Avery Bradley identifies similarities he sees between 2019-20 Lakers and current Heat
- Miami Heat insider offers definitive reason why team pulled out of James Harden trade talks
- Charles Barkley says Miami Heat have ‘no chance’ of making Eastern Conference Finals
- Report: Miami Heat pulling out of James Harden trade talks considered ‘blow’ to Rockets leverage
- Bam Adebayo on his max extension: ‘Just because I got money doesn’t mean that I got complacent’
- Report: Chris Bosh and Paul Pierce among nominees for 2021 Hall of Fame class
Report: Jimmy Butler in danger of missing Christmas Day game vs. Pelicans
- Updated: December 24, 2020
Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler’s status for the team’s Christmas Day matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans is in doubt because of a sprained right ankle suffered in the Heat’s season opener.
Jimmy Butler listed as questionable by Heat for Christmas Day vs. Pelicans, with right ankle sprain, having twisted it Wednesday in Orlando.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 24, 2020
Butler was the driving force for last year’s Heat squad that ultimately reached the NBA Finals.
His absence on Friday would deliver a stiff blow to the Heat after Wednesday night’s 113-107 loss to the Orlando Magic.
Of course, Butler’s intense approach to the game means that he’ll make every effort to take the court and fight through whatever pain he has to endure.
However, the Heat training staff and head coach Erik Spoelstra will likely take a broader look at the situation.
That’s because Friday’s game is only the second game of the season. Even if the Heat were to lose, the defeat would be minor in nature.
Letting Butler rest the injured ankle could avoid a situation where he might end up dealing with a nagging problem for a longer period of time.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login