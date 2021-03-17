Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler’s status for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies is up in the air due to a right ankle sprain.

Butler suffered the injury during Tuesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers when he twisted his ankle late in the game. He’s missed four games this season due to injury along with another 10 because of the league’s health and safety protocols.

Butler is having an impressive sophomore season in Miami, averaging 21.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

The Heat, winners of nine of their last 10, look for their sixth straight win overall against a 17-19 Grizzlies team tonight.