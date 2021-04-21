The Miami Heat will have their dynamic duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo available on Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs. They will also have Dewayne Dedmon at their disposal.

On Monday, the Heat were without both Adebayo and Butler against the Houston Rockets.

Butler, 31, turned his ankle midway through the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns during the team’s recent road trip. He missed a couple games due to the injury.

The veteran is putting up 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game this season.

As for Adebayo, he just missed Monday’s game after his heroic efforts on Sunday versus the Brooklyn Nets. The big man gathered 21 points and hit the game-winning shot to top the Nets on Sunday.

The Heat are attempting to boost their record before the regular season ceases. The team holds a 30-28 record and is the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.