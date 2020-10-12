- Video: Heartbroken Erik Spoelstra profusely wipes away tears before starting postgame presser
- Report: Miami Heat make stunning update to Goran Dragic’s status for do-or-die Game 6
- Miami Heat player’s wife reacts to Anthony Davis’ cheap shot on Jae Crowder in Game 5
- Video: Miami Heat fan gets jumped in Las Vegas after yelling out ‘Heat Nation’ in front of Lakers fans
- Report: NBA announces decision on Anthony Davis’ hit to Jae Crowder in Game 5
- Rick Ross sends veiled threat to Dwight Howard after his antics in Game 5
- Video: Duncan Robinson’s NSFW message to Kyle Kuzma after draining 3 in his grill
- Former Dallas Cowboys superstar predicts Damian Lillard to play for Miami Heat
- Footage shows Anthony Davis getting away with blatant strike to Jae Crowder’s face
- Skip Bayless completely disrespects Miami Heat despite incredible Game 5 victory
Video: Heartbroken Erik Spoelstra profusely wipes away tears before starting postgame presser
- Updated: October 11, 2020
It was a hard way for the Miami Heat’s 2019-20 season to end.
After putting up a valiant effort in the first five games of the 2020 NBA Finals, the Heat fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, 106-93, on Sunday night.
As the Lakers celebrated their title on the court, the Heat shared an emotional moment together as a team. That was evident by Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra having to wipe away tears before he began his last postgame presser of the season.
Erik Spoelstra wiping away tears for over 30 seconds before starting his first answer post-game. pic.twitter.com/japm0ctsht
— Will Manso (@WillManso) October 12, 2020
It’s a raw moment and goes to show just how close Spoelstra is with the young men on his roster.
There is no doubt that it is hard for himself and his players to have gone so far only to fall short of the ultimate goal of winning an NBA title.
With that in mind, the Heat enjoyed far more success this year than most expected them to enjoy.
When they entered the NBA bubble, practically no one expected that they would go on to represent the Eastern Conference in this unique NBA Finals.
Ultimately, the Lakers’ star power proved to be too much for a Heat roster that was dealing with multiple injuries.
Now, Spoelstra and the Heat will lick their wounds in the offseason and enter the 2020-21 season with the same goal that they have every season: to win an NBA championship
You must be logged in to post a comment Login