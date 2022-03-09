Report: Devin Booker to make return for Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night vs. Miami Heat

On the heels of the news that Jimmy Butler is at risk of missing the Miami Heat’s matchup versus the Phoenix Suns, another report indicates that the Suns will be getting some major firepower back for the game.

Star guard Devin Booker will be returning to the lineup after a four-game absence. Booker had been in the league’s health and safety protocols.

After missing four games in COVID-19 protocols, Suns All-Star Devin Booker will return tonight vs. Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2022

Booker has on a tear so far this season. He’s averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in 54 appearances. The former first-round pick is also shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Without a doubt, Booker has come into his own as a true star in recent seasons. Last season, the Suns finished with a 51-21 record and secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

They then went on to advance to the 2021 NBA Finals, where they won the first two games of the series before losing four straight to give the Milwaukee Bucks the title.

This year, the Suns are looking to amend that finals defeat and bring a championship to Phoenix. With the current best record in the NBA at 52-13, they seem more than capable of doing just that.

As for the Heat, they are one of the best teams in the league right now. They sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 44-22 record and are three games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, who are in second place.

It’s quite possible that Wednesday’s matchup between the two teams could serve as a possible preview of the 2022 NBA Finals.