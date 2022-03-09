Report: Jimmy Butler could miss Miami Heat’s showdown vs. Phoenix Suns with illness

On Wednesday, the Miami Heat will face off against the Phoenix Suns in a clash that features the No. 1 seeds in both the Western and Eastern Conference.

While the game is sure to attract a lot of fans, the Heat may be without their star leader Jimmy Butler.

Butler is reportedly questionable for Wednesday’s game with an illness.

Jimmy Butler (illness) now listed questionable Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) March 9, 2022

So far this season, the Heat have been one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. They currently own an impressive 44-22 record and are three games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers in the East standings. Of course, Butler is a big reason for all of that success.

So far this season, Butler is averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. On the defensive side of the court, Butler is averaging 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per contest.

Throughout the season, the six-time All-Star has continued to prove why he deserves to be listed amongst the most impactful players in the league. His tenacious approach and unmatched competitiveness have certainly rubbed off on his teammates.

Now, with the playoffs fast approaching, the Heat look like one of the teams to beat in the entire NBA.

In fact, when it’s all said and done, it would not be much of a shock if the Suns and Heat ended up battling it out for the ultimate prize in the 2022 NBA Finals.

If Butler is unable to go on Wednesday, the Heat will likely rely on the likes of Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to pick up the slack.