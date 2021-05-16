The Miami Heat are locked into the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference after they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday and the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Since Miami doesn’t have anything to play for on Sunday, the Heat are resting several players in their matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo and several others will all miss tonight’s game.

Heat injury update:

Butler (back)– out

Dragic (back) — out

Iguodala (hip) — out

Nunn (calf) — out

Adebayo (rest) — out

Ariza (rest) — out

Oladipo (knee) — out

Yurtseven (not with team) — out — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 16, 2021

The Heat are set to be the No. 6 seed, but their first-round opponent is still to be determined.

If the Bucks win on Sunday and the Brooklyn Nets lose, the Heat would be tasked with playing the Nets in the first round.

If both teams win or both teams lose, Miami will face Milwaukee in the first round.

The Heat knocked off the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs last season, and Butler had previously said Miami wasn’t afraid to face anyone in the playoffs.

The Heat and Pistons are set to tip off at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday.