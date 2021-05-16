- Report: 8 Miami Heat players to miss Sunday’s game vs. Detroit Pistons
- Chris Bosh’s heartfelt reaction to being chosen for 2021 Hall of Fame class
- Kendrick Nunn’s positive update on state of his health ahead of NBA playoffs
- Kevin Garnett excludes Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo while thanking Celtics players during HOF speech
- Dwyane Wade give enthusiastic endorsement of J. Cole’s new album ‘The Off-Season’
- Jimmy Butler says Miami Heat aren’t intimidated by any team: ‘I like our chances against anybody’
- Report: Miami Heat sign promising big man to fill final roster spot for rest of season
- Report: Victor Oladipo could miss entire 2021-22 season after quadriceps surgery
- Report: Luxury watch brand announces exciting new partnership with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler
- Bam Adebayo’s NSFW reaction to Udonis Haslem getting ejected after altercation with Dwight Howard
Report: 8 Miami Heat players to miss Sunday’s game vs. Detroit Pistons
- Updated: May 16, 2021
The Miami Heat are locked into the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference after they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday and the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics on Sunday.
Since Miami doesn’t have anything to play for on Sunday, the Heat are resting several players in their matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo and several others will all miss tonight’s game.
Heat injury update:
Butler (back)– out
Dragic (back) — out
Iguodala (hip) — out
Nunn (calf) — out
Adebayo (rest) — out
Ariza (rest) — out
Oladipo (knee) — out
Yurtseven (not with team) — out
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 16, 2021
The Heat are set to be the No. 6 seed, but their first-round opponent is still to be determined.
If the Bucks win on Sunday and the Brooklyn Nets lose, the Heat would be tasked with playing the Nets in the first round.
If both teams win or both teams lose, Miami will face Milwaukee in the first round.
The Heat knocked off the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs last season, and Butler had previously said Miami wasn’t afraid to face anyone in the playoffs.
The Heat and Pistons are set to tip off at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login