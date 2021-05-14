- Jimmy Butler says Miami Heat aren’t intimidated by any team: ‘I like our chances against anybody’
Jimmy Butler says Miami Heat aren’t intimidated by any team: ‘I like our chances against anybody’
- Updated: May 14, 2021
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is confident in his teammates to make another run in the playoffs.
The Heat made the NBA Finals last season despite being the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they find themselves in a similar situation this year.
Following Thursday night’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Butler said that he likes Miami’s chances against “anybody.”
“I like our chances against anybody honestly. Nobody intimidates us.” @JimmyButler joined the TNT crew after knocking off the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/t7YFG3d4Kw
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 14, 2021
The Heat are tied with the New York Knicks with a 39-31 record, but the Heat swept the Knicks in their season series.
Since they hold the tiebreaker on the Knicks, the Heat control their own destiny in their final two games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons.
As long as the Heat win both games, they will be either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed in the East.
Miami has shown with its current core that it can make a run to the Finals, and Butler is clearly confident that this year’s squad has what it takes to do the same in the 2021 playoffs.
