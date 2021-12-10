Report: 4 Miami Heat players to miss Saturday’s tilt vs. Chicago Bulls

The Miami Heat will be without at least four players in their matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

The Heat have been busy dealing with a number of injury issues in recent weeks. Bam Adebayo has missed the past five games. He is expected to miss four to six weeks after having surgery on his thumb. Miami has missed Adebayo’s size in the post during his absence.

Jimmy Butler has missed five of the past six games, dealing with a tailbone injury. Butler is listed as day to day as he continues to recover. Markieff Morris has missed the last 16 games after taking a shot from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Victor Oladipo has not appeared yet for the Miami Heat this season as he continues to recover. Duncan Robinson has not missed a game for the Heat this season.

Miami is 4-6 over their past 10 games heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Bulls. The Heat defeated Chicago 107-104 in their first meeting this season. Both Miami and Chicago are vying for a top spot in the Eastern Conference this season.

Miami is currently 15-11 this season while the Bulls sit at 17-9. After Saturday’s matchup, the Heat will hit the road for their next four games.