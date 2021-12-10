- Report: 4 Miami Heat players to miss Saturday’s tilt vs. Chicago Bulls
- Report: Miami Heat rising star limited in practice ahead of contest vs. Chicago Bulls
- Report: 5th Chicago Bulls player placed in health and safety protocols ahead of game vs. Miami Heat
- Bam Adebayo’s one-word assessment of Caleb Martin’s performance vs. Bucks
- Erik Spoelstra hints that Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker will have bigger workloads going forward
- Report: Several Chicago Bulls players in health and safety protocols ahead of Saturday’s matchup vs. Miami Heat
- Michael Beasley goes off about random ‘white’ in the gym who thought he was Derrick Rose
- Report: Jimmy Butler and Markieff Morris ruled out for Wednesday vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Report: DeMar DeRozan could make return for Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat announce latest timetable for Bam Adebayo’s return from thumb surgery
Report: 4 Miami Heat players to miss Saturday’s tilt vs. Chicago Bulls
- Updated: December 10, 2021
The Miami Heat will be without at least four players in their matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
As expected, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo all out for Saturday’s game against visiting Chicago. Duncan Robinson is probable with a bruised quadriceps.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 10, 2021
The Heat have been busy dealing with a number of injury issues in recent weeks. Bam Adebayo has missed the past five games. He is expected to miss four to six weeks after having surgery on his thumb. Miami has missed Adebayo’s size in the post during his absence.
Jimmy Butler has missed five of the past six games, dealing with a tailbone injury. Butler is listed as day to day as he continues to recover. Markieff Morris has missed the last 16 games after taking a shot from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Victor Oladipo has not appeared yet for the Miami Heat this season as he continues to recover. Duncan Robinson has not missed a game for the Heat this season.
Miami is 4-6 over their past 10 games heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Bulls. The Heat defeated Chicago 107-104 in their first meeting this season. Both Miami and Chicago are vying for a top spot in the Eastern Conference this season.
Miami is currently 15-11 this season while the Bulls sit at 17-9. After Saturday’s matchup, the Heat will hit the road for their next four games.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login