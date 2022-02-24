New York Knicks include some key names on injury report ahead of game vs. Miami Heat

The New York Knicks recently released an injury report ahead of their upcoming contest against the Miami Heat.

The two teams will face one another on Friday, and it looks like the Knicks will enter the game with some question marks.

Knicks injury report for Friday vs. Heat:

RJ Barrett, Questionable, Left Ankle; sprained

Nerlens Noel, Questionable, Left Foot; sore

Derrick Rose, Doubtful, Right Ankle; surgery

Luka Samanic, Out, G League

Kemba Walker, Out, Not With Team

(Heat report not out yet.) — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 24, 2022

Earlier in the day on Thursday, it sounded like Derrick Rose was going to have a decent chance to play against Miami, but he’s now listed as doubtful.

Rose has missed a large portion of the 2021-22 NBA season, having only played in 26 games. In those games, he’s averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. He has also shot 44.5 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.

As for the other players listed on New York’s injury report, the Knicks are surely hoping to get some good news before Friday’s matchup. As the game approaches, more clarity will likely become available.

So far this season, the Knicks have struggled. They currently own a 25-34 record and sit in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference. This season has marked a major disappointment compared to the team’s 2020-21 campaign. Last year, the Knicks finished the regular season with a 41-31 record and were the East’s No. 4 seed in the playoffs.

They didn’t enjoy much success in the playoffs, losing in the first round, but it still was a successful season in the minds of most fans. It appeared as though basketball was back in the city of New York.

Now, it looks as though last season may have been more of a blip rather than a sign of sustained success.

That is not the case for the Heat. After advancing to the NBA Finals in 2020, the Heat once again look like contenders in the East. They currently own the No. 1 seed in the conference and have a 38-21 record on the season.

The potential returns of Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris will likely only make the Heat a more dangerous team going forward.