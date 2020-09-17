- Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Online and on TV
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Game 2 Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Online and on TV
- Updated: September 17, 2020
The Miami Heat will look to take a 2-0 lead on the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
Here’s when and how to watch the Heat battle the Celtics in Game 2 online and on TV:
Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. EST.
TV Channels: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch Heat vs. Celtics here
Odds: Celtics -2.5 | O/U: 208.5
The Heat defeated the Celtics, 117-114, in entertaining fashion on Tuesday evening.
As a matter of fact, the close contest went down to the wire. Heat big man Bam Adebayo was the star of the show.
The All-Star denied Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s attempt to tie the game at the rim in the closing seconds of Game 1. The marvelous block sent shock waves across the NBA.
Adebayo, 23, concluded the game with 18 points, six rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and a steal in 43 minutes. Point guard Goran Dragic added a critical 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
As for the Celtics, they were led by Tatum. The All-Star collected 30 points, 14 boards, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Defensive stalwart Marcus Smart chipped in 26 points and three rebounds.
Game 2 is technically a home contest for the Celtics.
