Report: Miami Heat update injury report for Friday’s matchup vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Updated: May 7, 2021
The Miami Heat will have two key players in the lineup when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
Miami has listed star Jimmy Butler and guard Tyler Herro as available for tonight’s game. Guard Victor Oladipo remains out of the lineup with a knee injury.
Heat injury update for tonight vs. visiting Timberwolves:
Jimmy Butler (illness): available.
Tyler Herro (foot): available.
Victor Oladipo (knee): out.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 7, 2021
The Heat are currently 35-31 and hold the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Butler and Herro are two of the team’s best offensive players and should provide a lift to the lineup. This season, Miami is 6-12 without Butler and lost its last game to the Dallas Mavericks with him out of the lineup.
The Heat are looking to climb out of the No. 7 spot to avoid playing the league’s play-in tournament and solidify themselves as a playoff team.
The Heat and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 8 p.m EST in Miami.
