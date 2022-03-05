Miami Heat release stacked injury report ahead of huge game vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Miami Heat have a big game against the new-look Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, but unfortunately, Miami will be without multiple key players.

The team has listed several players on its injury report in advance of its showdown with Joel Embiid, James Harden and company.

The Heat are listing Oladipo, Lowry, Morris as out for Saturday against Philadelphia. Martin, Butler, Tucker and Strus are questionable. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 4, 2022

The Heat have been hit somewhat hard by key injuries this season. Kyle Lowry, the team’s big offseason addition, has missed the last few games due to what has been termed personal reasons.

Markieff Morris has been out due to whiplash ever since the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic took a cheap shot on him early in the season.

Jimmy Butler, the team’s leader, is working his way back from a toe injury.

Meanwhile, Victor Oladipo looks to be closing in on his season debut with the Heat. He could suit up and play just days from now as the team begins a key home stand.

Despite all these injuries, the Heat have soared to the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and it is undoubtedly because of the organization’s championship-caliber culture and “next man up” mentality.

Big man Bam Adebayo, in particular, has stepped up his play of late. Teammate Tyler Herro gave him massive praise after a recent big performance, while head coach Erik Spoelstra has called for Adebayo to be considered for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Sixers currently have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. A win over them would go a long way in helping Miami ramp up for the playoffs.