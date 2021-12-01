Miami Heat release positive injury report for Wednesday’s game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Miami Heat released their injury report for Wednesday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Superstar Jimmy Butler will not play on Wednesday, but the Heat will have guard Tyler Herro and center Dewayne Dedmon in the lineup.

Dedmon’s presence is important now that Miami is facing an extended period of time without star big man Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets and will go undergo surgery.

The Heat are currently 13-8 on the season, but they will have to find a different way to pick up a win on Wednesday with Adebayo and Butler out.

Herro, who is averaging 21.8 points per game this season, will likely have an even larger offensive role against Cleveland.

The Heat and Cavs are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from FTX Arena on Wednesday.