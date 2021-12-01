- Miami Heat release positive injury report for Wednesday’s game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Miami Heat news: Bam Adebayo to undergo surgery to repair torn ligament in thumb
- Report: NBA announces punishment for Miami Heat for their acquisition of Kyle Lowry
- Erik Spoelstra reveals how Kyle Lowry is similar to Hall of Fame point guards
- Udonis Haslem’s hilarious reaction to life-changing development regarding world’s 1st living robots
- Video: Nikola Jokic seen partying in Miami with brothers after win vs. Heat
- Report: Nikola Jokic’s brothers still planning to attend Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets rematch tonight
- Video: Meyers Leonard and his wife appear to make huge life announcement
- Miami Heat insider breaks down when Goran Dragic could rejoin team after parting ways with Toronto Raptors
- Nikola Jokic’s status revealed for highly anticipated Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets rematch
Miami Heat release positive injury report for Wednesday’s game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Updated: December 1, 2021
The Miami Heat released their injury report for Wednesday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Superstar Jimmy Butler will not play on Wednesday, but the Heat will have guard Tyler Herro and center Dewayne Dedmon in the lineup.
#CLEvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (illness) and Dewayne Dedmon (knee) will both play in tonight's game vs the Cavs.
Jimmy Butler (tail bone) has been ruled out.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 1, 2021
Dedmon’s presence is important now that Miami is facing an extended period of time without star big man Bam Adebayo.
Adebayo suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets and will go undergo surgery.
The Heat are currently 13-8 on the season, but they will have to find a different way to pick up a win on Wednesday with Adebayo and Butler out.
Herro, who is averaging 21.8 points per game this season, will likely have an even larger offensive role against Cleveland.
The Heat and Cavs are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from FTX Arena on Wednesday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login