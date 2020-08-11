Miami Heat Release Injury Report for Wednesday’s Game vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Miami Heat have just two regular season games left before the start of the 2019 playoffs.

Their next game will come on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the majority of the roster is healthy and ready to go, there are a couple names on the Heat’s injury report.

Heat listing Kendrick Nunn (self isolating) as out for Wednesday vs. Thunder (but that could change). Kelly Olynyk (thumb) listed as probable. KZ Okpala (personal reasons) listed as out. No one else on injury report. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 11, 2020

The Heat last played on Monday evening against the Indiana Pacers. The Heat dominated that matchup on their way to an easy 114-92 win.

Neither Kendrick Nunn nor KZ Okpala suited up for that game. As for Kelly Olynyk, he played a valuable role coming off the Heat’s bench, recording eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 29 minutes of playing time.

The last time Nunn suited up for Miami was last week when it lost 130-116 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Since then, he has been out because he is currently quarantining after leaving the NBA’s bubble for a personal matter.

Okpala has yet to suit up for a meaningful game inside the bubble.

While there are some names on the team’s injury report, the Heat are looking to head into the postseason at 100 percent health.

Surely, that fact will help them in what they hope is a deep and fruitful playoff run.