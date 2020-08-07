- Miami Heat News: Kendrick Nunn Leaves NBA Bubble Due to Undisclosed Reason
Miami Heat News: Kendrick Nunn Leaves NBA Bubble Due to Undisclosed Reason
- Updated: August 7, 2020
Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn has left the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. for an undisclosed reason, though the issue is not related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Heat guard Kendrick Nunn has left the Disney bubble, due to personal reasons. It is not COVID-19 related.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 7, 2020
In Nunn’s four games since play resumed for the 2019-20 NBA season, he’s twice scored in double figures, contributing a total of 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to the Heat cause.
Nunn scored 14 points in Thursday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but endured a rough shooting performance, connecting on only 5-of-17 from the field.
The Heat have had mixed results in their four games within the bubble, winning two of the contests. They’ll next be in action on Saturday night, when they face the Phoenix Suns.
