Miami Heat release hefty injury report for Thursday’s showdown with Los Angeles Clippers

The Miami Heat released an updated injury report for Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Miami is already without star Jimmy Butler after he was ruled out with an ankle injury. Butler isn’t the only rotation player who will miss the matchup with Los Angeles, as forward Markieff Morris is also out with a neck injury.

Sharpshooter Max Strus is also on the injury report. He is questionable with a knee injury.

Out for Heat tonight: Butler (ankle), Morris (whiplash), Garrett (G League), Oladipo (knee).

Questionable: Adebayo (knee bruise), Herro (back), Strus (knee). — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 11, 2021

With Butler and Morris already out, the Heat would benefit greatly if Strus were able to suit up for the first time since Oct. 30. He has missed Miami’s last five games.

The Heat are facing a tough test without Butler, as the Clippers come into this matchup riding a five-game winning streak.

Los Angeles has beaten the Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves (twice) on its winning streak.

Miami is coming off a brutal overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Tyler Herro, who will likely have a major role tonight with Butler out, stepped up for Miami with 27 points in the loss to the Lakers. It will be interesting to see if Herro slides into a starting role tonight with Butler and Morris both ruled out.

The Heat are 7-4 on the season, but they have dropped three of their last four games.

Miami is hoping it can get back on track even though it is shorthanded against Paul George and the Clippers. Thursday’s game is scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST.