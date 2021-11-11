It sounds like the Miami Heat are going to be shorthanded on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jimmy Butler is not going to be able to suit up for the contest.

It remains to be seen how long the Heat are going to be without Butler, but the hope is certainly that the five-time All-Star won’t miss an extended period of time.

Against the Clippers, the Heat will have to look elsewhere for Butler’s production. It’s a tough blow, as the Clippers are a quality opponent. Miami is trying to avoid losing its third straight game.

So far this season, Butler is averaging 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He’s shooting 52.7 percent from the field through 11 games.

Miami will surely be cautious with the 32-year-old as he recovers from the injury.