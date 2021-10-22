Miami Heat release extensive injury report for Saturday’s game vs. Indiana Pacers

The Miami Heat released their injury report as they prepare to play the Indiana Pacers in their first road game of the season on Saturday night.

Heat injury report for Saturday in Indiana:

Dewayne Dedmon, Questionable, Right Ankle Sprain

Kyle Lowry, Questionable, Left Ankle Sprain

Victor Oladipo, Out, Right Knee; Injury rehab — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 22, 2021

Kyle Lowry left Thursday night’s 137-95 rout of the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday with his ankle injury. In his more than 24 minutes on the court, the veteran had five points and dished out six assists.

Dewayne Dedmon was even more productive in just 15 minutes of court time, scoring 13 and grabbing nine rebounds on the night.

Lowry was part of the Heat’s starting lineup that immediately took control of the game against the Bucks, racing out to a 40-17 lead after just one quarter.

After Saturday’s contest, the Heat return home for a Monday night contest against the Orlando Magic.