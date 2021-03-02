- Miami Heat provide injury report for Tuesday’s game vs. Atlanta Hawks
Miami Heat provide injury report for Tuesday’s game vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Updated: March 1, 2021
The Miami Heat will look to get their seventh straight win on Tuesday night, and they may get some reinforcements back for that game versus the Atlanta Hawks.
Though star Jimmy Butler missed Sunday’s game against the Hawks, he has yet to be ruled out for Tuesday’s tilt and is currently listed as questionable.
Avery Bradley is also listed as questionable, though he has yet to suit up for a game since Feb. 3.
Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable for Heat on Tuesday vs. Hawks. Avery Bradley (calf), Meyers Leonard (shoulder) out. Gabe Vincent (knee) probable. No other Heat players on 5:30 p.m. injury report.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 1, 2021
Miami won Sunday’s game versus Atlanta, 109-99. While Butler missed the game with an aggravated knee, the team benefited from a massive game from guard Kendrick Nunn.
Nunn scored 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.
The Heat had five total players finish the night with double-digit scoring efforts.
Sunday’s win marked the end of a month in which the Heat got their 2020-21 season back on track. The six-game winning streak to end the month got the Heat right back in the playoff conversation in the Eastern Conference.
In fact, they currently sit atop the Southeast Division.
Surely, they’ll look to continue that success heading into March.
