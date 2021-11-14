Miami Heat list 2 stars on injury report for Monday’s matchup vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Miami Heat have released their injury report for their Monday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris will remain out for the matchup. The team might also be without the services of two of its best players, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who are suffering from a sprained ankle and bruised knee, respectively.

Two-way contract player Marcus Garrett will be on the active roster.

Oladipo is still recovering from a surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon that was done last May. Morris, on the other hand, has yet to fully recuperate from the whiplash he sustained due to Nikola Jokic’s violent cheap shot last Monday.

If Butler and Adebayo are indeed unable to play against the Thunder, it will certainly be a major loss for the Heat who are trying to move up the standings following an 8-5 start to the season.

Butler is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 23.6 points per game. The star is also chipping in 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.

Meanwhile, Adebayo is pacing the squad in rebounds with 11.2 boards per match. He is also averaging a career-high 19.7 points per game.

Without the two of them, several other players would have to step up. That group would likely include Tyler Herro, who is having a career year, recording averages of 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Miami is coming off a win against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Before the matchup, the team had lost three games in a row. It will surely look to start a win streak come Monday.