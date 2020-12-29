- Report: Jimmy Butler to miss Miami Heat’s Tuesday matchup vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Report: Jimmy Butler to miss Miami Heat’s Tuesday matchup vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Updated: December 29, 2020
Jimmy Butler will not play in the Miami Heat’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.
Butler is dealing with an ankle injury that he aggravated in Miami’s Christmas Day win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jimmy Butler (ankle) is out tonight vs. Bucks pic.twitter.com/eh0Sh7Yik6
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 29, 2020
Through two games this season, Butler is averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
The Heat need Butler at full strength, so resting his ankle early in the season is the team’s best bet moving forward.
Miami beat the Bucks in the second round of last season’s playoffs, but it will have a much tougher test on Tuesday without Butler.
The Heat and Bucks are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
