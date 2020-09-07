Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen walking with a slight limp during the Bucks’ Monday practice, but he’s apparently feeling much the same as he was prior to Sunday’s Game 4 and could play on Tuesday, despite his questionable status.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is with the Bucks today, has been getting treatment and is walking with the hint of a limp that suggests he’s sprained his ankle twice in the last four days. In other words, things are as one would expect them to be. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 7, 2020

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is being listed as questionable for Game 5 and believed to be feeling similarly to before Game 4, sources tell our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/COVfRdSiht — Stadium (@Stadium) September 7, 2020

Antetokounmpo injured the ankle in the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 4, which the Bucks won in overtime to hold off a potential four-game sweep by the Heat.

His efforts to stay in the game were cut short, which makes his status for coming back for Tuesday’s contest uncertain.

During his career, Antetokounmpo has never missed a playoff game, and with the Bucks still facing elimination with one more loss, he’s making every effort to take the court.

“Giannis is, like we’ve said, he’s just getting treatment around the clock, doing everything he can to make himself available,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer following Monday’s practice. “On the court, we walked through a couple defensive things, a couple offensive things, just kinda stationary in the half-court; he was able to participate in that. But — I think it wasn’t much, so I wouldn’t read too much into that.”

Despite the absence of Antetokounmpo, the Bucks managed to remain alive in a 118-115 overtime clash, largely due to the play of Khris Middleton, who had 36 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Antetokounmpo is the reigning Most Valuable Player and a finalist for the award this season, which makes his presence on the court an important factor in the Bucks’ effort to win four straight games.

If the Heat are able to win on Tuesday, they’ll advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014.