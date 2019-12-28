Miami Heat News: Dion Waiters Active for Tonight’s Game vs. Indiana Pacers - Heat Nation

Miami Heat shooting guard Dion Waiters will be active tonight for his team against the Indiana Pacers after serving his third suspension of the season.

Waiters reportedly put in a great offseason full of hard work and conditioning. He lost more than 20 pounds, and a famed trainer who Waiters worked with raved about the progress the guard made.

But he started, according to Heat management, to display a bad attitude during the exhibition season. This led to him being suspended to start the regular season.

In all, Waiters has been suspended three times already in the first two months of the 2019-20 season.

If he’s on his best behavior, his presence can give this Heat team some additional offensive pop.

Although Miami is sitting pretty with a 22-8 record in third place in the Eastern Conference, there’s still plenty of room for improvement. Plenty of observers still question whether the Heat are true championship contenders, especially with how young much of the team is.

Waiters played on the 2015-16 Oklahoma City Thunder team that nearly upset the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. He could give this squad a bit of veteran experience, not to mention yet another 3-point sniper.

