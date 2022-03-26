Brooklyn Nets release lengthy injury report ahead of potential playoff preview against Miami Heat

The Brooklyn Nets have several players listed on their injury report ahead of their clash against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Nets injury report for tonight at Heat:

LaMarcus Aldridge, Out, hip

Seth Curry, Probable, ankle

Goran Dragic, Probable, knee

David Duke Jr., Out, G League

Joe Harris, Out, ankle

Day'Ron Sharpe, Out, G League

Ben Simmons, Out, back — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 26, 2022

Both teams are battling for playoff position in the Eastern Conference, though each team’s perspective is different. The Nets are trying to avoid the play-in tournament, while the Heat are trying to maintain their top spot among Eastern Conference teams.

The Heat have had their own injury concerns this season and aren’t likely to have much sympathy for the Nets’ woes. In addition, the Heat are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and are currently clinging to that top spot.

Saturday night’s contest for Miami comes just a day after its most recent loss, a 111-103 defeat to the New York Knicks on Friday night.

In that loss, a fourth-quarter collapse extended Miami’s losing streak. The Knicks dominated the Heat by a score of 38-15 during the final period.

The Nets will once again be missing Ben Simmons on Saturday, who was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers last month. He still hasn’t appeared in a game this season.

For Miami, Friday night’s defeat came in the wake of a Wednesday home loss to the Golden State Warriors. That loss was overshadowed by an explosive confrontation on the Heat sideline.

After they face the Nets, the Heat will close out four consecutive home games with a Monday contest against the Sacramento Kings. After that game, four of the Heat’s final six regular season games will be on the road.