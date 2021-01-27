- Report: Avery Bradley to return, Goran Dragic out vs. Denver Nuggets
- Report: NBA officials believe Duncan Robinson will get $15M-$20M annually in free agency
- Udonis Haslem expresses anger over NBA ‘locking up’ players in hotel rooms due to COVID-19
- Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reacts to tragic COVID-19-related death of Sekou Smith
- Report: Miami Heat could be without 8 players Wednesday vs. Denver Nuggets
- Miami Heat remember Kobe Bryant with incredible 8-minute, 24-second video tribute
- Dwyane Wade reacts to hilarious photo of him and Martha Stewart
- Video: Kyrie Irving successfully sneaks Bam Adebayo his jersey after Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets game
- Udonis Haslem says Duncan Robinson is the best shooter he’s ever seen
- Report: Avery Bradley announces exact date he plans to return for Miami Heat
Report: Avery Bradley to return, Goran Dragic out vs. Denver Nuggets
- Updated: January 27, 2021
The Miami Heat finally received some good news after the team disclosed that veteran guard Avery Bradley will be available for Wednesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.
#DENvsMIA UPDATE: Avery Bradley (health and safety protocols) will be available for tonight’s game vs the Nuggets.
Tyler Herro (neck) remains questionable. Update coming.
Goran Dragic (groin) has been ruled out.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 27, 2021
Bradley, who signed as a free agent with the Heat during the offseason, had missed the Heat’s past eight games.
Earlier this week, Bradley had indicated that he was planning on returning to the Heat lineup against the Nuggets, though the final decision ultimately wasn’t up to him
The health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic have affected a good portion of the entire Heat roster and help explain why the team has dropped six of its last eight contests and split its first eight games.
The presence of Bradley in the backcourt will be a welcome sight, given the fact that second-year guard Tyler Herro continues to try to come back from a neck injury.
In addition, veteran Goran Dragic will have to sit out because of injury for the first time this season. Last week, Dragic missed both road games against the Philadelphia 76ers due to the aforementioned protocols.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login