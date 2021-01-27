The Miami Heat finally received some good news after the team disclosed that veteran guard Avery Bradley will be available for Wednesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Bradley, who signed as a free agent with the Heat during the offseason, had missed the Heat’s past eight games.

Earlier this week, Bradley had indicated that he was planning on returning to the Heat lineup against the Nuggets, though the final decision ultimately wasn’t up to him

The health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic have affected a good portion of the entire Heat roster and help explain why the team has dropped six of its last eight contests and split its first eight games.

The presence of Bradley in the backcourt will be a welcome sight, given the fact that second-year guard Tyler Herro continues to try to come back from a neck injury.

In addition, veteran Goran Dragic will have to sit out because of injury for the first time this season. Last week, Dragic missed both road games against the Philadelphia 76ers due to the aforementioned protocols.