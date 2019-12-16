Why Duncan Robinson's Agent Told Him to Sign With Miami Heat Over Other NBA Teams - Heat Nation

Duncan Robinson could have played for another team in the NBA, but his agent wanted the University of Michigan product to sign with the Miami Heat.

Robinson received a two-way contract to play for the Heat last year. They then signed him to a two-year standard contract last April.

During an episode of “Woj & Lowe,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that it was Miami’s history of developing players that swayed agent Jason Glushon to direct his client to South Beach.

“Over the last 15 years, the ability to go out and find players that were overlooked, undervalued, all over the world, the Miami Heat, the San Antonio Spurs,” Wojnarowski observed. “Kendrick Nunn out of the G League, Duncan Robinson, who was a Division III player, then transfers to Michigan, undrafted. “And why did his agent choose Miami when he had some other offers? Because of their history of developing players. When there’s a guy like that, the agents, it becomes a magnet.”

Robinson is one of the most league’s most improved players this season.

One season ago, he was averaging just 3.3 points per game in his rookie year. Now, he’s putting up 11.6 points a night and is one of the team’s top three-point shooters at 44.0 percent.

Against the Atlanta Hawks last week, Robinson drilled a franchise-record tying 10 3-pointers for the game while missing only four shots from downtown.

He also registered a career-high 34 points in 43 minutes of playing time.

