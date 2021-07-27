Video: Zaire Wade shows off insane hops with acrobatic dunk

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade certainly made a name for himself throughout his NBA career, but his basketball legacy isn’t done growing.

His son Zaire, who is a 19-year-old prospect, shared a video to Instagram recently of the newest addition to his bag of tricks by performing an effortless and acrobatic dunk.

The younger Wade currently has offers from DePaul University, the University of Nebraska, the University of Rhode Island and the University of Toledo. He has an extremely bright future ahead, and Heat fans are surely hoping that the youngster will eventually make it to the NBA.

The elder Wade finished his NBA stint with three titles. The future Hall of Famer averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field throughout his career. He spent most of it with Miami.

These days, the elder Wade spends a lot of his time with the Utah Jazz organization. He is a partial owner of the franchise and has worked closely with the team at certain points. He is hoping to win an NBA championship in that capacity.

The future looks bright for both the Miami and Utah organizations.