Zaire Wade spent much of his childhood around the Miami Heat organization, and that meant lots of exposure to former Heat star LeBron James.

Perhaps that’s why Wade has seemingly mastered his own impression of James rising to rim and slamming a basketball through the hoop.

Of course, James spent a large portion of his prime years with the Heat. During that time, he, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh helped lead the Heat to four NBA Finals appearances and two championships.

As for the younger Wade, he’s still hoping to make it to the NBA. Last year, Wade announced that he would be spending the 2020-21 season at the prestigious Brewster Academy rather than join the college ranks.

Surely, he ultimately hopes to join a college program and then move up to the NBA just like his father did.

Whether or not his impersonation of James helps him accomplish those goals remains to be seen.