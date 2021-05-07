- Video: Zaire Wade does his best LeBron James impersonation on the basketball court
- Report: Miami Heat likely to look for replacement for Dewayne Dedmon if he explores free agency
- Report: Joe Johnson ‘intrigued’ by Miami Heat, likes Jimmy Butler’s role with team
- Report: Bucks aimed great deal of frustration at Mike Budenholzer after they lost to Heat in last year’s playoffs
- League executives and scouts agree that the Miami Heat will be the toughest out in the play-in tournament
- Erik Spoelstra vows to play Udonis Haslem before season ends: ‘I’m going to make it happen’
- Report: Miami Heat to be without Jimmy Butler for Tuesday’s game vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Udonis Haslem balks at thought of Kevin Garnett being as ‘tough’ as Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan
- Udonis Haslem issues strong statement on Miami Heat trying to avoid ‘silly’ play-in tournament
- Jimmy Butler calls reporter ‘sorry a-s’ for asking if Miami Heat are worried about tough remainder of schedule
Video: Zaire Wade does his best LeBron James impersonation on the basketball court
- Updated: May 7, 2021
Zaire Wade spent much of his childhood around the Miami Heat organization, and that meant lots of exposure to former Heat star LeBron James.
Perhaps that’s why Wade has seemingly mastered his own impression of James rising to rim and slamming a basketball through the hoop.
Of course, James spent a large portion of his prime years with the Heat. During that time, he, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh helped lead the Heat to four NBA Finals appearances and two championships.
As for the younger Wade, he’s still hoping to make it to the NBA. Last year, Wade announced that he would be spending the 2020-21 season at the prestigious Brewster Academy rather than join the college ranks.
Surely, he ultimately hopes to join a college program and then move up to the NBA just like his father did.
Whether or not his impersonation of James helps him accomplish those goals remains to be seen.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login