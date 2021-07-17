Video: Zach LaVine gushes over Bam Adebayo’s offensive skill and defensive ability

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo will be looking to help Team USA bring home a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

His impact on the team has already been recognized by his teammates. Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine recently showered Adebayo with praise.

I asked @ZachLaVine what it's like to play with @Bam1of1 and see him up close every day in @usabasketball practices/games/etc. "He does so much for his team. He's a big man that can facilitate, that can score, he can defend everybody." Bam's impact is felt by his teammates. pic.twitter.com/3TwwrqK6d2 — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) July 17, 2021

Since he was drafted by the Heat with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Adebayo has continued to make major strides in various aspects of his game.

This past season, the 23-year-old posted an average of 18.7 points per match on a 57.0 percent shooting clip. Both numbers marked the best of his career.

Aside from his scoring prowess, he has also shown that he is one of the NBA’s best facilitators at his position. In the past two seasons, he has averaged more than 5.1 assists per game.

His mark on the defensive end has also been clear. He is one of the reasons Miami has been one of the best defensive teams in the league in recent years.

Adebayo was also named to NBA All-Defensive Second Team during the past two years.