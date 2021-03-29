Former Miami Heat star Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t just known as a dominant center, but he was also quite a jokester.

Udonis Haslem, a longtime member of the Heat who played with O’Neal, recalled some of the big fella’s antics off the court while on the “All the Smoke” podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All the Smoke (@allthesmoke)

“Big a– clown,” said Haslem. “Big a– clown. Always playing, s——- and not flushing the toilet, running around naked and playing all the time, man. Big fella got all the jokes. Going to the players’ lounge, drinking out of the orange juice carton and don’t close the s— up, just wild, man. Big fella was off the chain, man.”

O’Neal came to South Florida in the summer of 2004, back when he was still the most dominant big man in the game.

Teaming up with an ascendant Dwyane Wade who was going into his second season in the league, O’Neal brought the Heat within one win of an NBA Finals berth in 2005.

The next season, Miami won it all for the first time in franchise history.

O’Neal may not have been as dominant in Miami as he was in Orlando and Los Angeles prior to joining the Heat, but he is still a big part of the team’s legacy.