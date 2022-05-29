Video: Tyler Herro seen getting some shots up ahead of Game 7 vs. Celtics

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has missed three straight games because of a strained groin.

With the Heat’s season on the line Sunday, many are hoping that the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year will make a return in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He was seen putting up shots during the team’s shootaround prior to the do-or-die match, which is certainly a good sign.

POV: You’re in Game 7 shootaround.⁣

⁣

(muted for music rights reasons 🙄 what song y’all think we playing?) pic.twitter.com/5kl60nnWww — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 29, 2022

However, no decision on his availability has apparently been made. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reportedly said as much.

Spoelstra said no Herro decision on tonight — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 29, 2022

Bam Adebayo added that Herro needs to “take his time,” understanding that a groin injury is not something players should rush back from.

Bam just now: "It's a sensitive injury; he has to take his time." https://t.co/Ive5YZSoqg — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 29, 2022

Herro is coming off of the best regular season of his young career. In the 66 regular season games he played, the 22-year-old averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

However, his production has not been up to par in this year’s playoffs. He has recorded 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. The University of Kentucky product has also seen a decline in his efficiency from the field. In the regular season, he shot 44.7 percent from the field. That number is down to 41.3 percent in the postseason.

Still, Herro has the ability provide the Heat with an offensive spark. The team struggled at times to put up points against the Boston Celtics’ elite defense.

In the first two games that Herro missed against the Celtics, Miami averaged just 81.0 points per game. The Heat did manage to eclipse the 100-point mark and avoid elimination in Game 6, thanks in large part to Jimmy Butler’s historic night.