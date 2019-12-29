Video: Tyler Herro Hits Cold-Blooded 3-Winner vs. Philadelphia 76ers - Heat Nation

- Video: Tyler Herro Hits Cold-Blooded 3-Winner vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Updated: December 28, 2019
The Miami Heat are in the midst of their fifth straight win of the season on Saturday night as they are in a tough battle with the Philadelphia 76ers.
With just 6.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Heat down 106-104, rookie sensation Tyler Herro pulled up in transition and hit the game-winning 3-pointer to put his team up.
TYLER HERRO!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Y9LzOen2V8
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 29, 2019
Herro has been a pleasant surprise all season long and is a near lock for the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team. The University of Kentucky product is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists on the season on 38.4 percent from three-point range.
