Video: Trae Young talks trash to Bam Adebayo, proceeds to break Duncan Robinson ankles and sink 3 - Heat Nation

Video: Trae Young talks trash to Bam Adebayo, proceeds to break Duncan Robinson ankles and sink 3
- Updated: January 21, 2022
The Miami Heat are looking to continue their ascent in the Eastern Conference standings tonight against the Atlanta Hawks.
At one point, big man Bam Adebayo talked trash to Hawks star Trae Young, and shortly afterward, Young responded by putting a move on Duncan Robinson.
Bam Adebayo talking trash to Trae Young, here’s what Trae did in response: pic.twitter.com/oAX5uGVWhb
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 22, 2022
Adebayo recently returned after missing several weeks due to a thumb injury. Needless to say, he is a major part of Miami’s championship aspirations.
The Heat are currently tied with the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the East, but the Bulls hold the tiebreaker.
Meanwhile, the Hawks, just one season removed from a surprise trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, are sputtering with a 19-25 record.
Young is having a banner season, as he’s averaging 27.9 points and 9.5 assists per game. His efficiency from the field has also improved significantly compared to last season.
As of this writing, the Heat are trailing the Hawks by a sizable margin in the fourth quarter. With Chicago battling the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, Miami has a great opportunity to perhaps take over first place in the conference.
