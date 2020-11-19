- Video: Precious Achiuwa’s immediate reaction after being drafted by Miami Heat
- Updated: November 19, 2020
It’s official: The Miami Heat have chosen Precious Achiuwa with the 20th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he seemed grateful to be on the way to South Florida.
Heat first round pick Precious Achiuwa says it’s a blessing to come to Miami. Says of his workout with the Heat:
“After the workout, I felt like I put myself in the position to be considered by the Miami Heat.”#HeatTwitter pic.twitter.com/th1rp1rthc
— Will Manso (@WillManso) November 19, 2020
Achiuwa is a 6-foot-9 big man who can play both wing and forward positions. He’s athletic and runs the floor well, goes hard after rebounds and can protect the rim.
The Nigerian-born McDonald’s All-American also has plenty of upside, especially since he has a solid wingspan.
With the Heat possessing plenty of talent and depth at the guard and wing positions, Achiuwa could fill in the team’s need for some depth up front.
It will be interesting to see what the Heat’s championship-caliber culture will do to help him reach his full potential as an NBA player.
