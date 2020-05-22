- Video: Paul Pierce Takes Shot at Miami Heat’s Big 3 Era, Says They ‘Underachieved’
- Pat Riley Pays Utmost Respect After Passing of Jerry Sloan
- Former Miami Heat Sharpshooter Clowns Paul Pierce on Social Media With Hilarious Quote
- Latest Video Shows Numerous Miami Heat Players Staying Ready With At-Home Workouts
- Report: Chicago Bulls Tried to Package No. 1 Pick in 2008 in Attempt to Acquire Dwyane Wade
- Miami Heat Gift Amazing Collection of Uniforms to Diehard Fan Who Lost 14 Jerseys in House Fire
- Austin Rivers Says There’s No Way Kawhi Leonard Should Be Ranked Above Dwyane Wade
- Austin Rivers Passionately Defends Dwyane Wade Being a Top 10 Player of All Time
- Report: NBA Announces Huge Step in Effort to Resume 2019-20 Season
- Duncan Robinson Would ‘Love’ to Finish 2019-20 Season, Says Miami Heat Had ‘Good Thing Going’
Video: Paul Pierce Takes Shot at Miami Heat’s Big 3 Era, Says They ‘Underachieved’
- Updated: May 22, 2020
Former NBA forward Paul Pierce has been making headlines recently for his criticism of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
First, Pierce left James off his list of top-five players ever.
Now, he believes that while playing for the Miami Heat, James and the Big 3 “underachieved.”
“The Miami Heat, who in my eyes underachieved, and were a Ray Allen shot away from only winning one championship,” Pierce said. “We ain’t talking about that. How about that?”
Paul Pierce says the Miami Heat's Big 3 underachieved: "They were a Ray Allen shot away from winning 1 championship. … They should've won 3 out of 4." pic.twitter.com/OrjkoFaDsE
— Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) May 22, 2020
Even though Allen’s 3-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals saved Miami’s season, they still went on to win the decisive Game 7.
“That team right there — let’s be honest,” Pierce said. “When we saw that LeBron was going to Miami with D-Wade (Dwyane Wade) and Chris Bosh, did you not think they would run the table?
“It was like that team nobody can beat them. They should have been one and four, they skated with two out of four but they should’ve probably won three out of the four.”
Despite Pierce’s criticism, Miami made the NBA Finals every season with the Big 3, and James won two regular season MVP awards.
It’s hard to ask for more success in a four-year stretch than that.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login