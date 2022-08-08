Video: Omer Yurtseven flexes his offseason grind as he prepares for 2022-23 campaign

Miami Heat big man Omer Yurtseven has a lot to prove heading into the 2022-23 season.

After enjoying a solid rookie season during the 2021-22 NBA campaign, the youngster now has to show his team that last season was not a fluke.

Based on a video that was recently posted to social media, the 7-footer is doing everything in his power to prove just that.

Miami is known across the league as a franchise that expects immense dedication and physical fitness from all of its players. Yurtseven has certainly taken that aspect of the Heat’s culture to heart.

During the 2021-22 campaign, Yurtseven played in 56 regular season games for the Heat and averaged 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game despite averaging just 12.6 minutes per game.

It’s quite possible that Yurtseven will see an increased role in the upcoming campaign, which would provide him with a chance to increase his all-around production.

Surely, the 24-year-old will get a better indication of what his role will be like once the start of the regular season gets closer.

As for the rest of the Heat roster, all of Miami’s players are surely training in their own ways at the moment. The Heat just missed out on a chance to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals last season, and they’ll surely look to get over the hump in the upcoming one.