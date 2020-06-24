Video: Michael Beasley Ready to Join NBA’s Bubble as He Shows Out at Latest Scrimmage

Former Miami Heat forward Michael Beasley showed his skills and potential in a recent scrimmage.

The Heat selected Beasley with the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

However, he was never quite able to live up to the hype. Yet, the Heat gave the Kansas State University product multiple chances to make it work.

Beasley played on the Heat from 2008 to 2010. In addition, he also competed with the Heat for both the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. During his collective time in Miami, he posted 12.3 points and 5.0 boards per game.

The journeyman has played all over the league and in China over the last decade. He last played in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018-19 season.

With teams able to acquire free agents ahead of the 2019-20 conclusion, Beasley could find a new home again.

The 2019-20 season is set to resume in late July in Orlando, Fla.