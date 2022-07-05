Video: Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo seen working on interesting part of his game in London

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo may be expanding his offensive arsenal this offseason, as he was spotted working on his 3-point shot in London.

This could be an exciting development for the Heat, as Adebayo is coming off one of his best seasons as a scorer in the 2021-22 campaign.

Last season, Adebayo averaged 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the field. He attempted just six shots from beyond the arc all season, missing all of them.

There’s no doubt that Adebayo is a big part of what the Heat want to do on offense, but he showed in the playoffs that he can be slowed down because of his one-dimensional scoring.

In the playoffs last season, Adebayo’s scoring dropped to just 14.8 points on 9.7 shots per game. He actually shot better from the field (59.4 percent) than he did in the regular season, but there weren’t as many opportunities for him to score.

One way that Adebayo could be more aggressive is by expanding his range, and it appears that is what he is working on this offseason.

In the 2021-22 season, Adebayo shot just 40.4 percent on shots between 10 and 16 feet from the basket. While that isn’t terrible, the Heat wouldn’t mind if he became an even more consistent threat from that distance.

If Adebayo does expand his range all the way to beyond the arc, it will open up more driving lanes for the rest of the roster in the 2022-23 season.

The Heat are hoping that an improved Adebayo will help them make another deep playoff run and potentially put them back in the NBA Finals.