Latest Video Shows Numerous Miami Heat Players Staying Ready With At-Home Workouts

Although the novel coronavirus has forced NBA teams to stay away from gyms, the Miami Heat have found ways to stay active and in shape in their homes.

On Thursday, the team shared a motivational montage of players’ in-home workout clips.

The Heat have some of the highest standards of working out in the entire NBA.

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season after a couple of stars on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. However, in the days following the announcement of the suspension, numerous players from other teams tested positive for the virus as well.

As a result, the league cautioned teams to be extremely protective with their players.

While the league’s mandate may have caused other teams to panic, the Heat have had no such issues. As seen in the videos, Heat players have been happily working out in their homes and apartments.

The team will need its players in great shape whenever the season resumes. After all, the Heat are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Recently, newcomer Jae Crowder claimed the Heat had championship aspirations before the pandemic paused the season.

There is no official timeline for when the 2019-20 season will restart.