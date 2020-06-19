Video: Miami Heat Players Release Powerful Messages on Continuing Racial Injustice in America

The entire Miami Heat team released powerful messages on Twitter about racial injustice in America on Thursday.

We recognize the power of voice when it comes to addressing racial injustice. #BlackLivesMatter RSVP for tomorrow's virtual #HEATTownHall with Coach Spo and the entire team – https://t.co/lqQKSvhtQY pic.twitter.com/7RfuN5Fvkg — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 19, 2020

The players addressed some of the problems faced by African-American people that have been racially profiled and unfairly treated by police officers.

“With all of the police brutality and racism going on in the world today, I’m feeling hurt, tired, fed up,” guard Kendrick Nunn said.

The video goes back and forth between players as they share their thoughts on the events that have transpired not only since the death of George Floyd, but over a greater period of time.

“I hear and talk a lot about fear,” star Jimmy Butler said. “In a sense that, you may not make it home, your son may not make it home, your daughter may not make it home.”

Players also touched upon how they are looking to speak up and use their platforms for change.

“I think my goal right now in this situation is to continue to educate people,” forward Udonis Haslem said. “Educate people on racism, educate people on injustice, educate people on voting.”

They spoke about not only educating people on racial injustice, but finding ways to move forward and understand the problem the country is facing.

“The type of change I want to see is unity,” Nunn said. “I want blacks to be respected and treated equally. I want police brutality and racism to stop.” “I can commit to using my platform as well as contributing my time and money towards initiatives that view these problems as a priority,” Duncan Robinson added.

Big man Meyers Leonard and guard Tyler Herro both encouraged those who have a platform to use it to help create change.

“If you have a platform, it is incredibly, incredibly important to use it to positively impact other people’s lives,” Leonard said.

All-Star Bam Adebayo stated that he wants to be a voice for people that don’t have one in a time where they feel that they need to be heard.

The players also touched upon engaging in uncomfortable conversations and helping the youth and younger communities.

“Me, as a black man personally, I think we should and I will always tell people that black lives matter,” Adebayo said. “Because they do.”

The Heat will be holding a virtual town hall head coach Erik Spoelstra and the rest of the team tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m. EST. The town hall will be a passionate conversation addressing racial injustice.