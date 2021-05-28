- Video: Miami Heat fans hilariously taunt Giannis Antetokounmpo at free-throw line during Game 3
Video: Miami Heat fans hilariously taunt Giannis Antetokounmpo at free-throw line during Game 3
- Updated: May 27, 2021
Holding a 2-0 series lead over the Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks took it to the defending Eastern Conference champs in Game 3, opening up a big lead in South Florida.
But it didn’t prevent Heat fans from having a little bit of fun, as they threw shade at Giannis Antetokounmpo in hilarious fashion while he was shooting free throws.
Heat fans started counting while Giannis was at the FT Line LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! https://t.co/dW8grz0Ies pic.twitter.com/Dw9oaUZ5Sn
— 🌹🏆 (@RespectDaBeard1) May 28, 2021
The Bucks superstar has become known for taking his sweet time while at the charity stripe. In fact, earlier in the series he was called for a 10-second violation while attempting a free throw, a call that is extremely rare in the NBA.
The Heat lost a heartbreaker in Game 1 by the slimmest of margins when Khris Middleton hit the game-winning shot with less than a second left in overtime.
The Bucks then ran the Heat out of the gym in Game 2 and looked to do the same in Game 3.
At halftime on Thursday, Miami was only able to muster 36 points, and its deficit continued to swell in the second half, giving Antetokounmpo the last laugh.
