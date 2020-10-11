 Video: Miami Heat fan gets jumped in Las Vegas after yelling out ‘Heat Nation’ in front of Lakers fans - Heat Nation
What began as a seemingly mismatched NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers has become a very competitive series.

On Friday, the Heat, facing elimination, defeated LeBron James and company, 111-108, after turning back a strong L.A. rally late in the fourth quarter.

The testiness has spread to fans of both teams, as a small group of Lakers fans jumped a Heat fan at a Las Vegas casino.

When the championship series began, the Heat were cast in the familiar role of prohibitive underdogs, a sentiment that only strengthened after they lost the first two games.

But after winning Game 3 and then Game 5, there’s now a strong feeling, at least in South Florida, that the Heat have a real shot at winning the NBA championship.

All-Star Jimmy Butler is largely responsible for the change of complexion in the Finals.

He had a monster triple-double in Miami’s Game 3 victory, then repeated the feat on Friday.

If Butler continues to play at that level, and Miami’s young guns also play at a high level, the Larry O’Brien Trophy could be moving to South Florida just days from now.

