Video: Kyle Lowry gets hilariously roasted in new Super Bowl commercial

- Updated: February 3, 2022
The 2022 Super Bowl is right around the corner, and while that means sitting down and watching a great game of football for many people all around the world, it also means seeing hilarious new commercials as well.
Over the years, commercials during the big game have starred movie stars, music stars and celebrity athletes. As it turns out, one celebrity athlete that will appear in a Super Bowl commercial this year is Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry.
Lowry stars in a commercial promoting cryptocurrency.
It’s fun to see Lowry’s willingness to be the butt of a joke in this silly advertisement. It’s clear that the commercial is, to a certain degree, targeted at Canadian nationals watching the big game.
Lowry is the perfect person for the role in that respect, as he helped win a title for the Toronto Raptors just a couple of years ago.
This season, Lowry is focused on trying to bring a title to South Florida. He joined the Heat this past offseason, and he has had a positive impact on the squad.
So far this season, he’s averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. He has brought high production and championship pedigree to the Heat.
Unfortunately, Lowry has had to miss the last nine Heat games. The team has lost four games during that time and is currently on a three-game losing streak.
Luckily, it sounds like Lowry could be returning soon. He is listed as questionable for the Heat’s game on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.
