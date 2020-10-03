- Video: Kendrick Nunn comes up with monster block on Anthony Davis at the rim
- Miami Heat announce drastic change to starting lineup ahead of Game 2 of NBA Finals
- Report: Surprise Miami Heat player likely to see action in Game 2 of NBA Finals
- Report: Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic ruled out of NBA Finals Game 2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Bill Simmons and Stugotz campaign for Udonis Haslem to play dirty and take out LeBron James
- Report: Miami Heat announce game-changing update on Bam Adebayo for Game 2
- Former Miami Heat player guarantees Pat Riley’s ‘burning’ to defeat Lakers in NBA Finals
- Chris Bosh implores Miami Heat to take NBA Finals game plan and ‘throw it in the trash’
- Report: Chris Bosh has been aiding Miami Heat youngsters Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro
- Miami Heat release devastating injury update for Game 2 of NBA Finals
Video: Kendrick Nunn comes up with monster block on Anthony Davis at the rim
- Updated: October 2, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis may be red-hot in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn still managed to stop him in spectacular fashion.
After receiving a pass from LeBron James near the rim, Davis went up for a layup, only to have his shot blocked by Nunn.
KENDRICK NUNN IS 6’2 BLOCKING ADpic.twitter.com/vLFUWlse6Y
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 3, 2020
At 6-foot-10, Davis is considered arguably the best big man in the league and a very strong finisher around the rim.
Nunn is 6-foot-2 and not exactly known as a shot blocker or defensive stopper.
In his first season, the undrafted rookie has emerged as a diamond in the rough for the surprising Heat.
Despite falling behind big, the Heat are hanging tough with the Lakers in the fourth quarter of Game 2.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login