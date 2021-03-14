- Video: Jimmy Butler’s hilariously hyped reaction after winning jump ball vs. Nikola Vucevic
Video: Jimmy Butler’s hilariously hyped reaction after winning jump ball vs. Nikola Vucevic
- Updated: March 14, 2021
During the Miami Heat’s Sunday night game, Jimmy Butler became quite animated after he managed to win a jump against Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic.
Vucevic stands 6-foot-11, compared to Butler’s 6-foot-7 frame, a four-inch difference that’s usually large enough to virtually guarantee that the bigger man emerges victorious.
Butler’s enthusiasm could be due in part to the Heat’s recent run of success, with nine victories in their last 10 outings. That strong surge has pushed them into the fourth spot among Eastern Conference teams that continue to jockey for playoff position.
Entering Sunday night’s game, the Heat hold a precarious one-half game lead for that fourth spot, so Butler may also be just as enthused if the Heat are able to come away with a win over the Magic.
